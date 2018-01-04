Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Braemar

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good ...