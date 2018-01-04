This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
This would have been an awkward cruise anyway - with reduced passenger numbers due to covid precautions and with half of the original destinations - most of those on the strength of which we'd originally booked this holiday - cancelled, plus an unfortunate breakdown and delay at Belfast further complicating schedules. What turned awkwardness into, at times, full-throated disaster was the ship's ...
A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good ...
We chose this cruise for the chance to see LA and San Francisco. what did we see . More sea than expected.
All went well until we exited the Panama canal then an argument with a fishing net ( we lost) reduced our speed to 8 knots and our itinerary was lost as well , missed ports, reduced time in port and more tendering . LA no chance ,San Francisco 3 days down to 1and a half , We went to El ...
We usually travel with P&O during the January - March period to escape the British winter but they had nothing new this year so we thought a return to Fred Olsen with a different itinerary would be different.
We travelled on Balmoral 10 years ago and she has been sympathetically updated since and is very well maintained. The problem we had last time still exists unfortunately - she is just not ...
We sailed with Fred Olsen on the Braemar. We are not usual Olsen guests, probably slightly too young in our early fifties! we prefer more modern vessels.
There are a number of issues; The ship is tired, built in 1968 she shows her age, no amount of tinkering or refits will hide this. Loyal customers talk about how friendly it is, how they love the smaller ships, but they don't have the ...
30th anniversary .spoilt by inferior cabin.not reaching Jamaica.there was unrest but the captain said Ochoa Rios safe but weather was poor this was not the case ,we then had 3 days at sea doing nothing. Santiago unsafe and polluted,
Tortola devastated should not of gone very upsetting .
Continually being disturbed by captain announcements whilst resting(unimportant announcements.just like ...
I chose this cruise for the Caribbean itinerary and also because I expected to experience the fine dining boasted about in the brochures and on the internet.
The public spaces and our cabin were immaculately clean.
With one or two rather surly exceptions, members of staff were pleasant, friendly, approachable and helpful.
Excursions and transfers were very efficiently organised. The ...
Well I had a wonderful cruise aboard this fine old lady of a ship!
I expected a friendly well run ship and that's exactly what I got. Really wonderful cabin - large and kept spotlessly clean by Nim who couldn't do enough for me (and reocmmend the wash and fold service at the end of the cruise, done so well didn't need to iron anything!)
I'm used to eating out in London several times a week ...
We had not been to the Caribbean before and this cruise made it simple to visit nine destinations which were all different and gave as an insight into those islands we would like to return to. Despite initial reservations we were impressed with the chartered Thomas Cook flight and the smoothness of the disembarkation from the plane - it was lovely not to see our luggage from Gatwick until it ...