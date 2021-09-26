For our first cruise post covid we chose to return to our favourite ship, Balmoral, to celebrate our joint 80th birthdays. To say we were disappointed would be an understatement! The cabin was tired and the bathroom was really dated with a chipped sink and ancient shower controls. We found the air conditioning in the Ballindalloch to be so fiercely cold that we had to wear our going ashore clothes ...
I chose this cruise because it was offering the three Fred’s in Funchal. The meeting of all three of Fred Olsens ships. I obtaienes a late solo traveller saver plus and was allocated a twin cabin for sole use on deck eight. Comfortable and spacious, well serviced but with an obscured view. Meals were taken in the Spey on deck ten. Good choice at breakfast, buffet or serviced. Ditto for the four ...
My first time on a cruise and from the moment I stepped on to the ship was very pleased with the service provided my all of the staff. Everyone of them from cabin stewardesses to entertainment staff are a credit to Fred Olsen with mention to my fantastic waiter – FORGE.
Cruising is certainly the way ahead for holidays. Stopping at various locations in order to sample what they offer is a new ...
Chose this cruise as a replacement for a covid cancellation, the duration and departure port were right for us but we had visited the destinations before.
Newcastle is easy to get to with plenty of secure parking near the terminal. Check in was quick and efficient. A friendly welcome. Our porthole cabin on deck two was a good size and very comfortable, better than some of the so called ...
We’d never gone Far North before. It was a ‘bucket list’ cruise. The crew, waiters and cabin staff were faultless. The ship was an ‘Olsen ship’ and we’d sailed on Balmoral several years ago so it was familiar. The shows were very good and you’d not have believed how little time they had for rehearsals.
The talks were interesting but told you nothing about each destination. For that you had to ...
We are seasoned cruisers and have been on 30 plus cruises over the past 15 -20 years, however this was our first experience of Fred Olsen. This is the only time I have felt the need, or rather obligation to go into print to warn others.
We fancied a Christmas market cruise and had previously done the Rhine/Danube etc and loved it so fancied going further afield. Olsen cruises advertised this ...
Dover is only 30 mins from us and this is the second time we have done a French river cruise as it’s so picturesque, however when we booked the cruise although it said ‘evening sailing’ it didn’t say that the ship was relocation from Southampton so embarkation wasn’t until 6pm!
For us embarkation day (usually from around midday) is a important as we love having lunch, exploring the ship and ...
We travelled on Bolette's second voyage in the summer and were so impressed that we booked on board for this one. A voyage to the Canaries is always one of our favourites as it is around two weeks and is usually a sunshine cruise at whatever time of year.
Check in at Dover was simple and we were pleased to find that the 'probes' used in the Covid test were much more comfortable to use than the ...
We were originally scheduled to take this cruise in October 2020 but were able to postpone it with little or no fuss and at the price we originally paid. We had been on river cruises previously, but had not taken a sea cruise before so weren't sure what to expect. Check-in though lengthy because of covid requirements, was smooth and efficient, and to be honest the precautions were reassuring. ...
We were wary of returning to cruising as it is a very different world to our last cruise in December 2019 but we came home, having thoroughly enjoyed the cruise and having felt safe throughout the 11 daýs - so much so that we have booked another cruise for December. You could ask for nothing more, from Fred Olsen, to reassure you over Covid protocols. We can all find faults and claim to have had ...