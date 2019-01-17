Fred. Olsen Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Not Good Enough

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Borealis

User Avatar
Eastcoaster560
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Just about acceptable - but badly managed and not very good value

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Bolette

User Avatar
feljen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This would have been an awkward cruise anyway - with reduced passenger numbers due to covid precautions and with half of the original destinations - most of those on the strength of which we'd originally booked this holiday - cancelled, plus an unfortunate breakdown and delay at Belfast further complicating schedules. What turned awkwardness into, at times, full-throated disaster was the ship's ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

60th birthday cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Sue0812
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as it fitted in with my husbands shifts and as it was close to my 60th birthday. We did not enjoy the "fine dining" experience but that was personal choice. We preferred the flexibility of eating in the Palms Cafe. When we originally booked we requested 2nd sitting but were allocated 1st which was too early for us. Sadly on the occasions we did eat breakfast and lunch in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Western Caribbean & Central America - Air Conditioning too high

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Cruiser 12
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

A Re-Positioning Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
tricia3704
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We thought it would be fun to cross the Atlantic and a 16 day Re-positioning Cruise offers quite good value for money, We flew to Barbados, visited Antigua, Tortola and St Kitts and, after 6 days at sea crossing the Atlantic, stopped at Ponta Delgada in the Azores and then called in at La Coruna before docking in Southampton. We had never traveled with Fred Olsen before but had heard good ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Relaxing cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Polly 65
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was excellent for the food, entertainment, staff, and cabins. But the quality of the AI drinks package was poor. The brands of the drinks were hidden so couldn’t see the bottles but saw the whisky le Valletta never heard of. Ginger ale tasteless out of a cheap plastic bottle. Would not pay for AI again as it would have been cheaper to go on the cruise and buy a few quality brand drinks. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Twin Inside

Thoroughly enjoyed this cruise.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Ralph ricketts
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were very apprehensive With regards to the trans Atlantic part of this cruise as we thought we would be bored being st sea for so long but were extremely pleased with the amount of entertainment on board such as lectures, classes and facilities available that in the end there was not time to do everything. The quizzes were very good and my wife joined the choir run by Claire-Marie who was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Many missed ports

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
The happy wanderers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise for the chance to see LA and San Francisco. what did we see . More sea than expected. All went well until we exited the Panama canal then an argument with a fishing net ( we lost) reduced our speed to 8 knots and our itinerary was lost as well , missed ports, reduced time in port and more tendering . LA no chance ,San Francisco 3 days down to 1and a half , We went to El ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Round trip UK - West Coast US. A long trip with some great people

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We usually travel with P&O during the January - March period to escape the British winter but they had nothing new this year so we thought a return to Fred Olsen with a different itinerary would be different. We travelled on Balmoral 10 years ago and she has been sympathetically updated since and is very well maintained. The problem we had last time still exists unfortunately - she is just not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Amazing 14 night cruise

Review for a South America Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
ChrisLam
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Bucket list cruise to see the Amazon River. The whole experience far exceeded all expectations. First time with Fred Olsen Right from the start everything was very well organised. The staff were all very attentive and it was service with a smile through out the whole cruise. Nightmare journey home not good having to fly from Manaus to Barbados to chance crew and refuel as we couldn't get off ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

