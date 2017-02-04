Review for Balmoral to Canada & New England

We choose this cruise for the Mardi Gras, which was both the highpoint and low point. We made the mistake of booking via Fred for the masquerade ball, very expensive and very poor, probably the worst value for money I have ever spent. The following day, fat Tuesday was free and probably one of the best day we have had abroad. We did have poor weather and we missed 4 stops, there was also ...