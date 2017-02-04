I really don't know where to begin! Firstly, we specifically booked a cabin with bath. Our cabin was changed 5 weeks before departure and then 5 days before departure - to a cabin with no bath and very little wardrobe space for three travellers on a 19 night cruise! (We spoke with various other travellers who reported leaking showers, wet carpets, cabin windows leaking and even balcony doors being ...
We choose this cruise for the Mardi Gras, which was both the highpoint and low point. We made the mistake of booking via Fred for the masquerade ball, very expensive and very poor, probably the worst value for money I have ever spent.
The following day, fat Tuesday was free and probably one of the best day we have had abroad.
We did have poor weather and we missed 4 stops, there was also ...
This was a really disappointing cruise. From a 7 hour delay in departure, 4 missed ports, 3 Captains and an ignominious homecoming with one of the lifeboats strapped to the bow deck like a bathtime duck, this was definitely not Fred Olsen’s finest hour.
Storms in the North Sea resulted in the ship docking very late at Southampton with many passengers having several hours wait in the ...
I have cruised many times with Fred. Olsen and several times on the "Balmoral". It was the itinerary that attracted me to this cruise. It was primarily the Canadian part of the cruise is which I was particularly interested in.
The ship sailed from Southampton on 1st September and we had an Atlantic crossing of 5 days ahead of us. We were blessed with calm seas and pleasant weather all the way. It ...