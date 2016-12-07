  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Frankfurt to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 15 Frankfurt to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Xmas market river cruise

Review for TUI Skyla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Archersbabe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Wanted to try a river cruise after doing loads of ocean ones. Pre departure no tickets,boarding passes or cabin labels Cabin labels where give at arrival airport .I do not think priority board is value for money unless you have a later flight back to uk at the end of the cruise -you keep your cabin till 11.00 rather than 8.30, Embarkation was swift and once you had gone through covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Beautiful ship, lovely river

Review for Avalon Expression to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
HAP83
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Embarkation was easy, and our room was lovely. The shore excursions were more scripted than I usually care for, but for travelers who want to spend less time figuring it out on their own it would be perfect. The service onboard was great. The crew were hilarious, and made you feel like you were with friends even though they were new. They were friendly and helpful. The food onboard was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Very pampered

Review for Avalon Expression to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tacoma82
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience the Christmas Markets in various cities. Except for the tragedy in Strasbourg, we got our wish. The bus tour to the Black Forest was interesting , but rather long. That was modified from the original due to the changes needed not visit Strasbourg. Meals were excellent with very attentive service. The room was quite nice - we enjoyed the bed facing the river, and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Wow!

Review for Crystal Bach to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dbouge
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise line treated us like royalty! By day two the staff knew our names and preferences. Never did we want for anything....and in fact....had to politely decline service as they were always looking to see what they could provide. I can’t say enough positive about Crystal. Food was far beyond expectations. I tried things I would never normally try....and lived them. It will be exceedingly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Petite Suite with Panoramic Balcony-Window

Great TIme!

Review for Avalon Tranquility II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
norajean
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My first river cruise, and it was great from beginning to end, The staff was amazing, very friendly and yet very professional. Having the clock maker from the black forest and his son there was very interesting, and the trip to their business was wonderful I so enjoyed this excursion. The Christmas Fairs were out of this world travel to and from was very enjoyable The food was very good and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Super Christmas Cruise

Review for Viking Var to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
miller music
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have always wanted to go and experience the the German Christmas markets during the holidays. Many of our friends had told us Viking cruises were amazing, so we selected this Christmas Market cruise and it totally exceeded our expectations. From the size of the cabin, the room amenities and the heated floor in the bathroom, to the fantastic staff who took care of us we couldn't have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Not what was expected - Viking Tor

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
EggCrusiers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We were able to fly ahead to Munich before transferring to Frankfurt to meet the ship. That was a nice side trip. When we were met at the airport, the airport was under construction. The staff that met us could have grabbed a cart to assist with the luggage as we had to walk quite a distance to the bus. It was quite a walk with all your luggage and we had older folks with us. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Christmas Markets on The Main River In Style!

Review for River Duchess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ecorwin
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Visiting the Christmas Markets in Germany had been on our bucket list for some time. This Uniworld cruise that our friends found was the perfect solution to enjoying the markets, touring the area, learning the history all in extraordinary comfort and luxury! From the time we boarded the ship in Frankfurt until we disembarked in Nuremberg we were treated like valued guests... pampered actually. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Different and Interesting!

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DALMAN88
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise. It was very good! Now. It was the Viking TOR - a small ship - not what ocean cruisers are used to. Everything is smaller and limited. The staterooms are smaller, the public spaces are smaller, and the dining room is smaller. Gotta deal with that if you were just last on the Oasis. River cruising is smaller and more intimate. 190 folks on our cruise. The ship and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Fun and friendly.

Review for Avalon Tranquility II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Worf100
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I choose this cruise to join friends. The cruise was relaxing. The excursions were great with enough time to wander on our own. The Christmas markets were interesting. The history and architecture were brought to life with extremely knowledgeable tour guides. They made the excursions fun. The organization of the excursions, arrivals and departures were phenomenal. Avalon ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

