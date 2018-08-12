We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!!
We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
I was really disappointed with Emerald. They advertised their food as being high-end cuisine. It was really average. I had their lunch in the dining room on the first two days of our 14 day cruise, and never returned. There is a lot of food, but it was all of mediocre quality. No complaints about breakfast, there was a lot of variety and it was excellent. Their dinners were not high-end cuisine. ...
We love the Moselle and the lovely towns on its shores. That part did not disappoint. This was a new cruise, and we were the first group to take it. This was our fourth cruise with Uniworld, and we have always loved the elegance of their product. Here’s what was disappointing: 1. no pianist on board - have always loved the sophisticated atmosphere in the lounge with a pianist taking requests. ...
We wanted to experience the Christmas Markets in various cities. Except for the tragedy in Strasbourg, we got our wish. The bus tour to the Black Forest was interesting , but rather long. That was modified from the original due to the changes needed not visit Strasbourg.
Meals were excellent with very attentive service. The room was quite nice - we enjoyed the bed facing the river, and the ...
Embarkation was easy, and our room was lovely. The shore excursions were more scripted than I usually care for, but for travelers who want to spend less time figuring it out on their own it would be perfect.
The service onboard was great. The crew were hilarious, and made you feel like you were with friends even though they were new. They were friendly and helpful. The food onboard was ...
This cruise line treated us like royalty! By day two the staff knew our names and preferences. Never did we want for anything....and in fact....had to politely decline service as they were always looking to see what they could provide. I can’t say enough positive about Crystal. Food was far beyond expectations. I tried things I would never normally try....and lived them. It will be exceedingly ...
We had been on large cruise ships before and wanted to try a smaller, river cruise. This cruise did not disappoint. The staff was wonderful and very knowledgeable. The ship was just the right size so you didn't get lost trying to find things. They "no specific seating" at meals was great for getting to meet a lot of people. The food was delicious and dining room staff top-notch! There ...
My husband chose this cruise line based on the active excursions offered and reviews offered about the cruise line. This was our first River Cruise and so we really didn't know what to expect. We arrived several days early, stayed with family and adjusted to the time change before ever boarding the ship. If possible, I highly recommend arriving early so on your very first day, you're ready to ...
First European river cruise and I'd do Avalon again. Loved the Rhine and the castles we saw along the way. Food and service were top notch. I felt bad for the people who just got off a flight and had to nap in the lounge since the cabins weren't available till 4PM. They ran a full size bus for just 6 passengers to get us from FRA to the boat. That was unexpected but appreciated. Hendrik, ...
Because it promised active excursions. Have been on an Avalon cruise before and knew we would have a wonderful experience (plus no children on board). Everything goes smoothly. Wonderful food. Enjoy the fact that there is only one sitting for dinner and we can sit anywhere and with anyone.
What was especially wonderful is that even though we could not get into our rooms when we arrived, we ...