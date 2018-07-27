The ship is beautiful and the housekeeping and excursions are great. Other than that... not so much. The badly misnamed "Fantastica" plan we bought wasn't fantastic. Water and watery fruit drinks were the only options, and those were available only for breakfast. The buffet is very crowded and, while there was a good variety, many of the dishes offered were disappointing (some were downright bad). ...
We chose the cruise for its ports of call. Western Mediterranean.
Ship is poorly maintained and outdated. It is not well maintained. The brass railing was always stained. I had to call maintenance to come clean my bathroom properly upon embarkation. Dust everywhere. Shower flooded as the drain did not drain properly. This happened in 2 cabins. Once again had to call for service. Food was not ...