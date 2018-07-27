Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

The ship is beautiful and the housekeeping and excursions are great. Other than that... not so much. The badly misnamed "Fantastica" plan we bought wasn't fantastic. Water and watery fruit drinks were the only options, and those were available only for breakfast. The buffet is very crowded and, while there was a good variety, many of the dishes offered were disappointing (some were downright bad). ...