Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Enchanted Princess

I chose this cruise for it's length; 26 days, that I could manage at the time and also a few ports I'd not visited. Previous Princess cruises had been on the Ruby Princess and older vessels. Pro: Excellent and caring crew- without exception. Amazing the crew improvement in all areas since return from Covid shutdown! Food, and food service in main dining room(s) was very good. better ...