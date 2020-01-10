  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Disappointment

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
Icetricks3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises. Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

So-so Onboard Experience

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
sw11265
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful Cruise!!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
dacacruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Disgusting floating health hazard, rude staff, and bad entertainment

Review for Regatta to World Cruise

User Avatar
cruiser741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointment

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Canmerican
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this itinerary because it sailed to Asia where we've never been. The timing (end of January, 2020 to February 2020) was perfect. We'd never been on Cunard even though we've cruised many times. We chose this line as we'd heard wonderful things about it. We were pleased with the ship, her amenities, the service and entertainment. We had an auspicious start in Dubai with easy embarkation. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Some cabin issues but a brilliant trip

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I love the QM2 - it really is unique amongst all the ships I've sailed on. What I particularly like is the fact that it never feels crowded, and the passengers tend to be a mix of nationalities. After my experiences with 4009 (see below) I was moved to 6026 This cabin has a porthole and is towards the very front of the ship. I thought it was perfect. There can be some noise issues with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

WOW Again

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

WORLD CRUISE QM2 2020

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Veronique Paul
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choosed this World cruise on Cunard for the itinerary and the ship It was a very special cruise because of the Corona virus. Everyone was disappointed by the cancellation of the ports. But we understood , it was more safe to not stop in Asia. It was the end of January and we can only thanks Cunard, to have taken this terrible decision so quick, we were one of the first ship to change ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Less than average

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Boges
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was my 70 th Birthday so we flew to Southampton to board QM2. We are diamond members. Apart from our room leaking from a broken toilet next door for a week ( again) being moved to a room that had unstable floors for a night ( as it wasn’t fit for anyone to live in) terrible waiters who reached across the table and your meal to pick up your wine and smell it The list goes on. I am on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Safe with Cunard

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
CorkSerene
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Excellent service and food, and world class shows. Entertained by Pam Ayres and educated by Lord Dannatt, or should that be the other way round? Special thanks to crew and staff, Roger, Chandra, Jane, Alex, Sid and many others. A great ocean liner - one of us gets sea sick on smaller ships but no problems on QM2. Enjoyed different venues each morning for coffee. Never actually went to the famous ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

