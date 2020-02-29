A luxury cruise to Antarctica is expensive, so I thoroughly researched ships and pricing. Since we were still in the times of COVID, I was very lucky to find some amazing pricing on the relatively new and specially hulled Scenic Eclipse that left about 4 months out. The ship looked amazing, and more importantly offered all passengers zodiac excursions off the ship whenever weather and location ...
I need to preface this review by saying I am not an experienced "cruiser". In fact, this was my first cruise. But if that epic experience was anything to go by, then it most definitely will not be my last!
From the moment you step aboard the Scenic Eclipse, you are transported to another place. An ultra-luxurious, thoughtfully designed expedition yacht, that is clever in both its ability to ...
After 2 years of Covid lockdowns and repeated attempts to take a vacation, we decided that we wanted to do something quite extraordinary. We did our research (we had plenty of time in lockdown!), and agreed that a combination of ultra luxury, juxtaposed against extreme locations, was our brief.
Our path led us to the Scenic Eclipse, a 6 star ultra sleek, superyacht styled, boutique cruise ...
This is a long review because I wanted to describe why I wholeheartedly recommend the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Yacht to anyone wanting to explore Antarctica in luxury and style. I’ve divided the post into four sections: service, food, ship and the excursions.
Service: I never knew what six-star service was until I came onboard the ...
My husband and I have just returned from our March 7 - 15th Galapagos Islands Cruise and we cannot wipe the smile off our faces. Our hundreds of photos are a beautiful reminder of what we experienced and learned. Silver Seas has mastered the Art of cruising, in making their guests feel like no one is more important than them. The staff is not only helpful but always pleasant and most ...
We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, unknown to us all the coronavirus was aboard and spreading amongst us. When the cruise was terminated on March 15th, every effort was made to get us home safely. Our Captain: Ane ...
I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful.
On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020
End of cruise holiday.
Food is excellent ...
The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago.
With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL.
The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...