Norwegian Fjords Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
539 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 539 Norwegian Fjords Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Beautiful cruise along the Norwegian fjords

Review for Polarlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Teresa S Lopes
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked this cruise for July 2020 but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it became July 2022. Us and our friends in Sweden have been very much looking forwards this trip and finally it happened. Our friends chose the cruise and booked the whole thing. We had never heard of Hutigruten but they knew others that have done this cruise before. We are very happy with the choice. We enjoyed it very much. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Polarlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Nashash
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise as it is a ferry and not overally "touristy" as an anniversary and birthday present for us. This was such an experience. The staff are amazing the scenery is fantastic. Normally we never repeat a holiday BUT this is an exception. We had a partial view cabin which was very comfy as we thought we may spend some time there on the days we had nothing planned, however there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

What’s not to like

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JEMSON
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Stunning scenery and prices

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
johnonhisbike
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We hoped to see the Aurora and experience the stunning arctic scenery. We chose the 7-day Northbound cruise with flights back to the UK from Kirkenes. The prices for the excursions were very high, nevertheless we chose the dog-sledding as an experience of a lifetime. It lived up to expectations. The 'Cathedral tour' at one town though, was priced at over £100pp - we decided to walk the half ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Grey Northern lights

Review for Nordlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ahorsham
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Even though we saw them on 3 nights, be aware - Northern lights are NOT coloured to the naked eye. If your cabin is on the gangway side you get woken in the middle of the night with all the stops. Not enough to do on board except sit in the lounge area, some good talks and films. Board games available. The gangway area and walk path to coaches were not treated, so snow and ice v. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Not a good choice for your first cruise

Review for Richard With to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
stebill54
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Trip was recommended by a travel agent, it was also chance to see the Northern Lights. We didn't want a big cruise ship for our first cruise, we also wanted a trip to the Arctic Circle we this trip provided. The trip to the main port in the Arctic cancelled due to the weather which was very disappointing. The lights made a very brief appearance which also added to the frustration, I accept we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Fine cruise with unexpected adventures

Review for Vesteralen to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Rev. Dr. Michael
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My woman and I had an excellent cruise in summer 2017 with MS Midnatsol to Norway's fjords, so we wanted to make another cruise to see the northern lights in Norway. It was sometimes adventurous and challenging, because the weather was more stormy than in many years before. So the agenda of some days had again to be scheduled. My compliments to our tourist guide and the hotel manager who ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

It couldn't be better!

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
kaba05
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I planned his travel with this old, but excellent Lady and her friendly and competent crew along Norway's coasts and the cities, to see the Northern Light an have fantastic meals an dinners, to meet new freinds on board. For deseased people this ship isn't a good idea: no lifts and many stairs! The whole crew incl. the captain and the officers are friendly an help to made all my wishes becomes ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Northern Lights Spectacular

Review for Finnmarken to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
newmexone
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise because it offered the opportunity to see the Northern Lights which we did on several occasions. Without seeing the lights, my rating would have been lower. The ship through its announcement system (press the information button on your room phone when you want to hear the announcements) lets you know when the lights appear regardless of the time. Our cruise left a day ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

