  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Mexico - All Fitness Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
40,263 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 40,267 Mexico - All Fitness Cruises Reviews

Terrible service

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

Stephen Cruise Master
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Plan on standing in line for half your time to get a drink. This includes simple stuff, like a coke or Pepsi. Sure you can get water. Or ice tea. The staff is so limited and over worked. Absolutely do not bring kids there’s nothing for them other than the splash zone. I mean no kids channel either. Ok ya the shouldn’t watch tv but then WhT is there one? Every cafeteria serves exactly ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Unfriendly staff and almost unedible food.

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Carnival Miracle

Jeffrey k
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

So this was my 4th cruise.(all on carnival). I didn't really enjoy my first 3 cruises but my idea really wanted to go. I have been to the long Beach terminal on all 4 trips and never had an major issues with the staff until this trip. When arriving , I was surprised when told i had to drive offsite to downtown long Beach to park, ($80 prepaid btw), and take a shuttle back. This took about an hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

Not worth the price

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Valor

SLMMUU
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

First & last cruise. Ship needs a deep clean & repairs in lots of areas. Horrible sewage smell! Extremely crowded to the point you could not enjoy yourself. Tried the hot tub but always full, even the “adult” only ones (kids everywhere). The pools are sitting pools not swimming & again seemed to always be packed. Food is made of very poor quality ingredients (that was not crawfish on the pasta or ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Worst cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Jax Florida
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Just a ridiculously bad cruise in almost every category. I consider this an unfortunate experience and feel embarrassed to have brought my entire family to share in this experience. The one positive is “at least we didn’t get food poisoning.” We have cruised extensively on other cruise lines ranging from Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, to Azamara so have some experience with ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Don’t waste your money!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

jjas
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I can barely think of positive things to say about this boat and staff. We were at 105% capacity. They could not handle the people THEY overbooked. The food was sub par, they would close hot tubs and pools randomly, for seemingly no reason. You could not go anywhere on the ship without waiting in line for a long time, or being shoulder to shoulder crowded.2 hour+ wait time for meals. The staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Epic disaster

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Super epic disasterp
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I was employed by the Kitano NY for 15 years. So I am well trained in guest interactions, hotel cleanliness standards, hospitality in general as well as being extremely knowledgeable in food and beverage products and service. We brought my three sons on a Christmas cruise. We have never sailed ncl but the dates for the epic worked for us so we decided to give it a try. I am shocked and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Beautiful, potentially fun ship that is overcrowded and seems understaffed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

RobC1116
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our family of four, including two adult children, chose this cruise as a fun family getaway for Christmas week. We had traveled on Norwegian a few years ago and had enjoyed the "freestyle" concept and the many entertainment and dining options. Although we generally had fun on this cruise, we found ship's public spaces so overcrowded and the ship so obviously understaffed in some areas that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Some things are better left unsaid

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Breeze

TagStar75182
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been on 14 cruises and this was the worst. I have been on Carnival 6 times prior (including this ship) and this time found it to be tired and worn out much like the staff. The ship needs some time off for repairs and simple routine care. It is the first time I have ever said a ship needed more help... I found the dining options adequate but limited. The lido buffet was always ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Old Ship, bad food, no good entertainment

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Glory

Bretwallen20
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

1st time on a cruise. Crew was great. Cabin sucked, bed & couch both uncomfortable to sleep on. All food on board sucked except the Hamburgers and fries. Breakfast suck. No biscuits and sausage gravy.or chicken fried steak foe breakfast. Same cold food over and over again. Not everyone wants Fancy food just good Comfort food. Entertainment sucked and not enough of them. The Entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Still paying Royal prices but it’s no longer the same Royal experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

canesinfla
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The best cruise we’ve ever been on was a 2011 family Christmas cruise on Freedom of the Seas. Every other one we’ve gone on since then, whether on Carnival or Royal, hasn’t lived up to that high standard, and things are moving consistently in the wrong direction. This sailing on Oasis did nothing to turn that trend around. Carnival has the reputation for nickel-and-diming their way through ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Find a cruise

Any Month
Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews to Mexico on Other Cruise Ships
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Sunshine Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Mexico
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.