1. Room - got upgraded to balcony room on deck 12. We were very well looked after by the housekeeping staff. These are the real heroes by the way - 14 hour days and away from home for several months in probably a fairly low wage.
2. Stop offs - understaffed especially to re-embark. Long queues and very frustrated under supported staff. If weather had been bad would have been horrendous ...
I have cruised on various cruise lines so far including NCL, Celebrity, Carnival etc. This has been the worst from all aspects, except the staff. The food had literally no Vegetarian options. The shows were substandard. No coffee creamer’s. The quality of soap below par. Not even warm milk for coffee the first 2 days. I would not recommend this cruise line by any means. Please save your money and ...
I decided to do this 14 day cruise with my family from Fort Lauderdale stopping at 8 ports. Ship was nice, Onboarding was great. Room service was ok. The restaurant dining was quite good. However, the buffet was absolutely horrendous. Almost every day, the menu was limited and boring. Food looked recycled... dry or overcooked, unappetizing, bad smell. Fruits were sour or tasted rotten... melon ...
What I loved about this cruise was that almost everybody on the ship were 55 or older. No kids and families took this two-week cruise in December. The weather was great. The ship atmosphere was relaxed. Our staff were friendly and attentive. I engaged with most people I came in contact with, asking them how many cruises they have been on, and of course where are they from. (Most everybody ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
Charges to my credit card do not match what was online on the ship.
Further, we ran into the couple who dined with us on the ship at the airport and found out that they had the norovirus during the cruise and were allowed to come to dinner. On last few days both my husband and I were feeling under the weather and I came home sick with the flu or something. This was irresponsible of the cruise ...
A little about me... I got hooked on cruising in August of 2022 when I was gifted a 4 night Bahamian cruise on the Disney Wish. Disney was great, but I was looking for something more adult oriented. I chose to cruise the Celebrity Apex and inside less than a year had also cruised Celebrity Constellation and Summit. No one ship or cruise will be perfect, but I was able to easily see that ...