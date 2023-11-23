We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
This was a transatantic from rome to new york. i did this cruise last year on ncl epic and didn't much like it, but i've been on the gem and other gem class ships and you were never in doublt you were on a ship, no matter where you were. it looked like a cruise ship, smelt like a cruise ship everyone knew. the giant floating shopping centers don't appeal to me. i don't want to have to board ...
23 years ago my husband helped to build Aurora in Papenburg, Germany. He talked sometimes of maybe having a short cruise on her for nostalgic reasons. We took the plunge this year when she was sailing to Amsterdam on a mini cruise on his birthday. We booked a suite certainly not cheap for 4 nights but we were excited at the prospect of experiencing her from a totally different point of view.
As ...
This was our sixth cruise on Aurora since first sailing on her in 2002 and hopefully it certainly won't be our last.
This short cruise was booked in an effort to appease/satisfy the older element of our family, as only a month earlier we had taken a Marella fly cruise with the younger generation. Originally booked to accommodate mother in law who has mobility issues and is unable to fly, for ...
Ok, chose this short break as an early Christmas do for my wife and I, the ship needs either a total revamp or scrapping, the archaic plumbing system is not fit for purpose, blocked overflowing toilets in the cabin happened three times in four days, the last day the bathroom was unusable for 8 hours due to failure of the vacuum system for the toilets.
Sewage leaking across the bathroom floor, ...
We were already booked on the Aurora for 16 night Baltic Cruise in May 2024 so when this mini cruise came up we decided to try it as a taster.
We normally cruise with Cunard but we liked the itinerary of the Baltic cruise and liked the size of the ship, and adult only was a bonus.
Having read some poor reviews of this ship, I have to say I was pleasantly surprised by the whole experience. ...
I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons.
Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show.
So many things have been taken away from ...