Europe - River Cruise Fitness Reviews

3.4
290 reviews

1-10 of 290 Europe - River Cruise Fitness Reviews

Better Than Expected From P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A very average cruise made worse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Mrsnaive
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

First and last time on Celebrity

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

jekyll2020
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Cruise had a great itinerary and we thought Celebrity was a step up from our traditional RCL cruises. The ship Infinity was in rough shape. Cabin was noisy, we were woken many morning s at 6 am from crew making noise above us. AC and heat were difficult to control Day 2 - The ship had severe problems with power on the 2nd day causing them to shut the ship down for about 6 hours for repair. ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Veranda

Think about another ship if you're a Retreat guest.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

FLGooner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship is badly in need of an update and suffered numerous mechanical and scheduling issues on the 10 Night Spain/Portugal trip. Staff did their best but seem to be significantly under-staffed compared to pre-Covid levels so service siffers. Persian Garden was only 25% operational and priority embarkation seems to be only available at beginning and end of cruise. The cost of the Retreat is ...
Sail Date: November 2023

MDR could be better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

SpaRobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter. Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura. I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints. For me I always prefer to have the ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Itinerary made it worth going

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

Elo Moreno
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary made it worth going. Have been on Infinity in the past, ( and other Celebrity ship's ) and we noted a drastic drop in menu standard at main dining room. The confirmed late dining had gone missing in the reservation, and we had to negotiate a bit to get a set table. Waiter service was inadequate. Each night we waited a very long time for everything. Shortage of staff or they are not ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Not Celebrity as we knew it!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

Danishtravellers
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having been on the Solstice class ships on four different cruises, nothing prepared us for this older kind of ship at full capacity! Okay, the ship is old, we expected that but the public places are well kept up and the food is fine too. However, the great aspects of a Celebrity cruise are missing, and the constant negatives of Celebrity are worse here than on the solstice class ships. I mention: ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Mixed feelings about it

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

sfleis100
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this for the itinerary to see more of Spain and Portugal. Infinity is an older ship but we're ok with that. Staff were all excellent. Entertainment was mixed. Will Martin was the highlight and performed on two nights. The female violinist was good. We walked out of the male violinist. We also walked out of the magician/comedian who did old routines and wasn't funny. The entertainment crew ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Inside

Lovely Cruise!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

LoveRoughSeas
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Infinity was the only ship visiting the ports we wanted to explore. It was a wonderful cruise to discover Spain and Portugal and much better than the train or flying. For an older ship, Infinity is still lovely! Yes - she needs to be refurbished - but I love the older style. Would hate to see them change to a sleek, modern decor. We stayed in a Celebrity Suite (which we loved) and enjoyed all ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Our favorite Celebrity cruise so far

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Celebrity Infinity

vgrend
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary because we have a cousin that moved to Portugal. She joined us on the cruise with her husband. Thanks to the great app it was the easiest embarkation we’ve ever had. We downloaded our pass, picked a time, and got on very quickly. Our room attendant (balcony room), Dennis was extremely kind and helpful the entire cruise. Our room was always clean and if we needed anything he ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda

