We were on the 30th May sailing and were very disappointed with our cruise to the Greek Islands from Athens ending in Malta.
The Company's booking admin is appalling, we had our agent chase tickets etc and they eventually arrived 3 days before departure, some people on the cruise never received anything.
so little outside space, 8 sun loungers, 8 deckchairs, 8 cabanas between 200+ guests, ...
Customer Service is poor and benefits are not transparent.
When we first booked for a September sail date, we were told there were 15 days before departure for the "Peace of Mind” delay for our cruise. In July, with the virus still rampant, we rebooked for a November 2021 sail date which we assumed was still under the “Peace of Mind” policy. We then attempted to change the cruise sail date to ...
We have just returned from a wonderful 10 days sailing on Star Legend. The ship is in great shape and incredibly comfortable after an upgrade and refit. Our cabin was spacious with fabulous doors leading onto a small balcony, the bed was as comfortable as home which I have never experienced before. So some people may not enjoy the windstar experience, although I have no idea why ( I did hear one ...
This ship was Recommended by our sister in law who had previously sailed on the Spirit.
We found the cruise to be extremely well organized from start to finish. We were kept very well informed of any and all changes that were made due to weather.
Embarkation and disembarkation went extremely well. Couldn't ask for better.
We found the staff to be extremely courteous, polite, friendly, and ...
Choose this cruise to experience Greece and its food, drink and culture. The good is that Princess did an awesome job on embarkment (no wait) and disembarkment. Excursion organization and cleanliness, and great staff. It couldn’t have been any better.
I rated 4 stars because I wouldn’t take this cruise again. It was boring. Entertainment was for older people ( we were a party of 8 in our late ...
Warning and apologies in advance for how ridiculously long this is going to be! Feel free to pass on by. :)
My husband and I met our 23-year-old daughter in Venice (she lives in Germany) to embark on the NCL Star 7-day Greek Isles cruise August 18-25, 2019. Planned stops were Kotor (Montenegro), Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, and Argostoli (all Greece), and Dubrovnik (Croatia). At check-in we found ...
Holland America’s greatest flaw is not providing enough accurate information. This is not a new problem. We have observed this on all our HAL cruises. Celebrity does a much better job. There are so many ways that the information services could be improved.
For example:
•Put the port talks on the TV like you used to. We can’t always attend in person.
•If you list port information on the ...
We had being on a similar type cruise in Croatia 2 years ago and when I say similar i mean only the head count was similar, everything else was quite the opposite needless to say.
Firstly when we googled this cruise , to say the pictures were air brushed is an understatement . When we arrived at the port , we thought we were at the wrong boat as did other passengers as we found out as the days ...
The itinerary was exactly what we have wanted to do for years. The ship was a little tired but everything was clean and acceptable. Almost all of the meals were buffet style which normally isn't our thing but it must be said that there was plenty of food with a good variety for every meal, the food was extremely fresh and even if you were back of the queue there was plenty of every dish to go ...
Another truly excellent cruise with Variety Cruises aboard their small, but beautifully accommodating ships. Once again, everything was just spot on, from the welcome, the food, the warmth of the staff and crew, the company of fellow passengers, and the ports of call. I can't speak highly enough of this kind of cruise experience. You feel as though you are with a group of friends on a private ...