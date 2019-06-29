  • Newsletter
Canary Islands Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
615 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 615 Canary Islands Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ventura - Awful. Standards dropping and Covid Protocols severely lacking

Review for Ventura to Canary Islands

User Avatar
saturn 5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We returned from this 14 night Canaries cruise on 1st October. It was truly awful. We travelled to Southampton by coach with Intercruises. What a shambles. Coaches were pulling into Trowell services with no indication where they were going. We asked one coach driver if he knew when the coach for Ventura was expected to which he rudely replied that he wasn’t on duty. Eventually two arrived late, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Imagine Cruising special

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Promoted by Imagine cruising 12 Night cruise taking in Lizbon,Cadiz and the canaries we booked especially to see the top headliners Russell Watson Jimmy Tarbuck and Lulu. new regulations due to Covid meant a long queue to be tested before embarking and a wait in reception until you were pinged on your phone to get on board. The ship was immaculate decorated for Christmas and spotless ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Back on board :-)

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
wenlyn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We saw this cruise advertised by Imagine cruising who had chartered Queen Mary after covid restrictions forced her scheduled restart to be delayed. We were keen to sail again and the thought of some winter sun was enticing. Pre sailing the online form filling was tedious and the arrival of a new variant of covid and subsequent media noise created more of it and raised stress levels. On the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Winter sun

Review for Aurora to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Fleurie78
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have cruised with P&O on a number of occasions, and have particularly enjoyed those on the adults only ships. We liked Oriana and were disappointed when she was sold. So we waited for Aurora to be refurbished as an adults only ship and chose this 13 night cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands to escape the fogs, rain and dark days of November. It proved to be a good choice! Embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Dancing With The Captain !!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Icantthinkofone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!! October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail. Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly . Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Sapphire Princess you will not be missed.

Review for Sapphire Princess to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Piermaster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sapphire Princess Canaries October 2019. Our fourth time on this ship in two years and in view of its final departure from Southampton this cruise was a real anti climax. Check In and boarding at Southampton took longer for Platinum and Elite members that it did for first timers - too many at the higher end of Princess Captains Circle Loyalty Scheme? Same balcony stateroom (C232) ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Atlantic Islands cruise with plenty of variety

Review for Sapphire Princess to Canary Islands

User Avatar
TRUEBLUE66
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on the Sapphire Princess although we had been on the sister ship, Diamond, earlier in the year in Japan so knew mostly what to expect. We had initially been booked on the Explorer of the seas for a similar itinerary at the same time but when it got cancelled we opted for this cruise rather than taking the Independence of the Seas {which followed most of our trip} as the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Nice visit to Canary Islands and Madeira, plus Lisbon

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
liceista
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I choose cruises (after more than 40 throughout the years) mainly for the itinerary. I used many lines, some extinct by now, and Royal Caribbean never disappointed me (actually except one line, MSC, truly disappointed me). We departed from Southampton, embarkation was easy, with plenty of Staff to make you feel you are a wanted passenger from then on. The ship is large, but has many venues, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Average holiday for way above average cost

Review for Independence of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
kaz2y5
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We were first time cruisers, family of 5 trip including Gran and daughters 22 & 3. The ship is lovely and cabins are clean and comfortable we were well looked after by our steward. Food in both dining room & buffet restaurant was very good with a good selection. The ports were all excellent with plenty of time in each. However as with most things on this ship Royal Caribbean only seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Great First Time Indy Experience

Review for Independence of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
scowat
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

It's been a few years since we were last on an RC ship, onboard the Anthem, which was an amazing ship and experience. It was also one where most folk we spoke to would always say, "it's great, but it's not the Indy". When we saw this year that Indy was doing a Canaries cruise, something we had wanted to do for a long time, we jumped at the chance to see if she was all that and more, especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

