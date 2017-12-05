  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Arctic Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
35 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 35 Arctic Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Wonderful trip Artic In Depth

Review for Scenic Eclipse to Arctic

User Avatar
Antjo3
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After initial difficulties over travel arrangements, not Scenic's fault but not well handled, we arrived on board with some anxieties. Delighted to say all concerns were dispelled by a fantastic experience from beginning to end. Staff at every level, (cabin, restaurants, bars, excursion team) went above and beyond to meet guests' desires including a special menu arranged in Koko restaurant after a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Amazing scenery and very good staff

Review for Trollfjord to Arctic

User Avatar
MrsMot
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise on MS Trollfjord after seeing an article in a women's magazine the previous year. It was a Northern Lights cruise with Wildlife. Michael Strachan was on the ship for a few days which was an added attraction. We had to book through Iglu Cruises/Planet Cruise and felt that it would have been better to have booked directly with Hurtigruten. Iglu told us that one of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Very good trip, nice boat, nice people on board

Review for Nordlys to Arctic

User Avatar
BOURDELON Alain René
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

All the services on board, very good ship, cabin ok, dining ok, but impossible because the weather to go to the North Cape. we have known an other way of life with sea and the cold and fishing. People quiet and very clean. All the services at the hour, all excursion very well organized. Very good travel, Hurtigruten is a wonderful company. We don't know if you come again in spring or summer ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Exceeded expectations

Review for Polarlys to Arctic

User Avatar
Chrissiecruiser8
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought the classic round trip would give me the best opportunity to see the Northern lights. Overall the trip exceeded my expectations. The ship was very good and run in an efficient way. The staff were very hardworking, particularly the restaurant waiter service. Their language skills & friendly service were excellent. I cannot fault the choice and standard of food. Yes the excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Arctic cruise

Review for Polarlys to Arctic

User Avatar
Shearling
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the northern lights. We saw the northern lights but so much more. The scenery was spectacular, the weather was kind to us. The crew could not have been more helpful. they were efficient, polite and friendly. They seemed to genuinely enjoy their work. In general the service was excellent. There was a good choice of activities on board but plenty of time ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Northern Lights

Review for Polarlys to Arctic

User Avatar
johiggs
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Wanted to see Northern Lights - Hurtigruten recommended by friends, and YES we did see the lights for several nights. But, be aware, the lights do not look bright green. Often they are no more than white cloud. Only when you photograph the sky do you capture the green colour. It is very exciting when you get your first green images! Polarlys is an expedition boat so has an expedition team ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

An exciting insight to coastal Norway

Review for Nordlys to Arctic

User Avatar
Jay-J123
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The travel arrangements were very easy and straightforward. A very traditional ship kitted out with plenty of oak, brass and glass lighting. We chose a cabin on the promenade deck (deck 5) which was both compact but extremely comfortable. Our cabin choice included a ‘tea package’ and wi-if which were both used daily. The dining was very informal, buffet breakfast and lunch offering a variety ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

One in a lifetime experience.

Review for Trollfjord to Arctic

User Avatar
Kaz36552
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I always wanted to go to the top of the world in the middle of winter, it was a wonderful experience. This is a once in a lifetime trip to see the northern lights, and also experienced complete darkness for more than a week while above the Arctic Circle. The restaurant staff and the food were excellent, especially the ice cream, it was to die for. I felt that the excursions were well ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Amazing Northern Lights experience in Norway

Review for Nordlys to Arctic

User Avatar
richadams71
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

What an amazing journey! So different from a 'big ship' experience - you get really up-close-and-personal to the Norwegian coast with Hurtigruten, visiting so many ports of call, and expertly navigating the myriad of islands and fjords of the coast - amazingly close, almost reaching out to touch some of the cliffs or to shake the hands of locals. Could not fault the food, service and staff on ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Superb experience, unlike a cruise ship

Review for Finnmarken to Arctic

User Avatar
ACTcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise to experience the Arctic, see the Northern Lights and re-visit some Norwegian Fjords in the winter. My expectations were exceeded in most respects especially that of the ship. The NL were special and spectacular albeit not as colourful as the marketing suggests. Wonderful to witness and experience first hand on many nights of the trip. My cabin (321) was blissfully quiet and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

