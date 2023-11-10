  • Newsletter
Last Minute Cruise Deals to USVI

We found you 20 cruises

Cheap USVI Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to USVI. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for USVI cruises. Save up to 74% on last minute USVI cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular USVI cruises often sail to San Juan, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Maarten, Miami and Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) during their cruise itinerary. USVI cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, St. Maarten and the East Coast. Most commonly, USVI cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

