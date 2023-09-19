  • Newsletter
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Netherlands

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Netherlands

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao

+2 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Holland America Rotterdam

9 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Curacao • Bonaire •

Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Bonaire • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Bonaire •

Curacao • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Southern Caribbean Seafare...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Curacao • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Panama Canal

+9 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
11 Nt Panama Canal & Caribbean Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Bonaire

+2 more

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Southern Caribbean Seafare...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Curacao • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Panama Canal

+9 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Aruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

115 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Panama Canal Sunfare...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Curacao • Bonaire •

Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

+9 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Panama Canal Sunfare...

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba • Curacao •

Bonaire • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

+9 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Seafarer

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao

+2 more

1,188 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cheap Netherlands Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Netherlands. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Netherlands cruises. Save up to 69% on last minute Netherlands cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Netherlands cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Key West, Colon (Cristobal), Cartagena (Colombia) and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Netherlands cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Barbados, Colon, Miami and Rotterdam. Most commonly, Netherlands cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

