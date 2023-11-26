  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Jamaica

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Jamaica

We found you 25 cruises

Norwegian Epic

7 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

16 Nights
Southern Caribbean Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. John •

St. Maarten • Barbados • Scarborough

+6 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas

5 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau • Falmouth • Miami

1,687 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Falmouth •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Falmouth • Puerto Limon •

Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao

+1 more

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean & Perfect Day

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Labadee • Falmouth

+1 more

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Nassau •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Labadee • Falmouth

+1 more

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Holiday

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Falmouth • Labadee • Miami

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Half Moon Cay •

Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel

+1 more

945 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Falmouth • Labadee • Miami

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Falmouth • Nassau • Miami

1,687 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Montego Bay • Cartagena •

Colon • Puerto Limon • Roatan

+2 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Grand Cayman • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,843 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Cozumel • Grand Cayman •

Ocho Rios • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

+1 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Jamaica Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Jamaica. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Jamaica cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute Jamaica cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Jamaica cruises often sail to Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Nassau, Ocho Rios, Cartagena (Colombia) and Labadee during their cruise itinerary. Jamaica cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Genoa, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Jamaica cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 6th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map