Last Minute Cruise Deals to Indonesia

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Indonesia

We found you 16 cruises

Norwegian Jewel

14 Nights
Asia - East Asia

Ports:Bangkok (leaving) • Koh Samui • Nha Trang •

Phu My • Celukan Bawang • Lembar • Bali

+1 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Kelang (leaving) • Langkawi • Phuket • Penang •

Singapore • Jakarta • Lembar • Bali

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

52 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

21 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Bali (leaving) • Cruising • Broome •

Indian Ocean • Geraldton • Perth • Busselton

+11 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+9 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
The Philippines Malaysia & Indonesia Collector

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Manila • Puerto Princesa •

Kota Kinabalu • Phu My • Bangkok • Singapore

+8 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Indonesia Discovery

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Tanjun Priok • Surabaya •

Komodo Island • Lembar • Bali • Probolinggo

+2 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Jakarta • Bali • Perth

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Indonesia Malaysia & Thailand

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Phuket • Langkawi •

Penang • Kelang • Tanjun Priok • Semarang

+3 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bali • Geraldton • Perth

824 Reviews
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

35 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Brisbane • Mooloolaba •

Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cooktown

+22 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Indonesia Malaysia & Far East Collector

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Phuket • Langkawi •

Penang • Kelang • Tanjun Priok • Semarang

+11 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

44 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dubai (leaving) • Fujairah • Mumbai • Goa •

Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Hambantota

+21 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Cruising • Semarang •

Surabaya • Bali • Indian Ocean • Broome

+12 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cheap Indonesia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Indonesia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Indonesia cruises. Save up to 73% on last minute Indonesia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Indonesia cruises often sail to Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Langkawi, Perth (Fremantle), Penang and Phuket during their cruise itinerary. Indonesia cruises could leave from Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and California. Most commonly, Indonesia cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 6th, 2023.

