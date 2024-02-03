Cheap Dominican Republic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Dominican Republic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Dominican Republic cruises. Save up to 40% on last minute Dominican Republic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Dominican Republic cruises often sail to Cozumel, San Juan, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Grand Turk and Princess Cays during their cruise itinerary. Dominican Republic cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Dominican Republic cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.