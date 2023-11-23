  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the South Pacific

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the South Pacific

We found you 13 cruises

Seven Seas Mariner

18 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Kauai •

Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Pacific Ocean

+4 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

15 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Phillip Island • Melbourne •

Milford Sound • Oban • Dunedin • Christchurch

+4 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

15 Nights
New Zealand & Australia Odyssey

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • New Plymouth • Nelson •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Oban

+4 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

10 Nights
South Pacific Holiday Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Port Vila •

Luganville • Mystery Island • Isle of Pines

+1 more

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
New Zealand & Australia

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Russell • Wellington •

Kaikoura • Timaru • Dunedin • Oban

+4 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
New Zealand & Australia Holiday

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Russell • Wellington •

Kaikoura • Timaru • Dunedin • Oban

+4 more

211 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Isle of Pines • Sydney

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt...

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa •

Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap South Pacific Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South Pacific. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South Pacific cruises. Save up to 62% on last minute South Pacific cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South Pacific cruises often sail to Tahiti (Papeete), Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and Huahine during their cruise itinerary. South Pacific cruises could leave from Auckland, San Francisco, Sydney, Tahiti and California. Most commonly, South Pacific cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 6th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map