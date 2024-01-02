  • Newsletter
Last Minute Cruise Deals to South America

Last Minute Cruise Deals to South America

We found you 31 cruises

Norwegian Sun

17 Nights
Repo - South America

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Santa Marta • Cartagena •

Panama Canal • Panama City • Manta • Salaverry

+5 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Ushuaia • Cape Horn •

Antarctica • Gerlache Strait • Antarctica

+4 more

1,919 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

14 Nights
South America Product

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+5 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights
South America & The Chilean Fjords

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean

+10 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
18n Ultimate South America & Antarctica

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Puerto Madryn •

Stanley • Gerlache Strait • Paradise Bay

+8 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Atlantic Ocean • Itajai • Sao Francisco do Sul

+5 more

37 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Punta del Este • Antarctica • Ushuaia

+5 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Cruising

+4 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Cozumel •

Puerto Limon • Picton • Fuerte Amador

+2 more

61 Reviews
Azamara
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Paranagua • Itajai •

Punta del Este • Buenos Aires

229 Reviews
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Galapagos Southern Loop Cruise

Ports:Galapagos (leaving) • Sante Fe Island •

Punta Pitt • Peurto Baquerizo • Galapagos • Eli

+1 more

179 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Balneário Camboriú • Ilhabela • Rio de Janeiro

+1 more

631 Reviews
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Galapagos Outer Loop Cruise

Ports:Galapagos (leaving) • Galapagos Islands •

Galapagos

33 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Galapagos Southern Loop Cruise

Ports:Galapagos (leaving) • Mosquera Islet •

Galapagos • Isabela Island • Galapagos

+2 more

5 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas and Punta del Este during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Copacabana Beach, Santos (Sao Paulo), Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

