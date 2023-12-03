  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Caribbean

We found you 15 cruises

Star Pride

8 Nights
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 8d Bgi-orj

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Grenada • Mayreau •

Soufriere • Bonaire • Willemstad • Aruba

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

7 Nights
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Bgi-orj

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Mayreau • Soufriere •

Bonaire • Willemstad • Aruba

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

14 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Vincent • Grenada •

Martinique • Guadeloupe • Dominica

+7 more

1,275 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Ovation

10 Nights
Antillean Holiday

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Vincent • Guadeloupe •

St. Martin • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao

+2 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Vincent •

Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Guadeloupe

+3 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean New Year

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Antigua • St. Thomas •

San Juan • St. Kitts • Dominica • Martinique

+3 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
New Year's Caribbean Enchantment

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Antigua • St. Thomas •

San Juan • St. Kitts • Dominica • Martinique

+9 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Jewels Of Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Lucia • Casablanca •

Aabenraa • Mayreau • Grenada • Bequia

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Exotic Caribbean Isles

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Vincent •

Saint Pierre and Miquelon • Guadeloupe

+8 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Grenada • St. Vincent •

St. Lucia • Martinique • Dominica • Antigua

+6 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. Lucia •

Antigua • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Spanish Town

+2 more

33 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Colombian & Southern Caribbean Coastlines 11d Bgi...

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Bequia • St. Lucia •

Grenada • Aruba • Cartagena • Colon

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Bgi-orj

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Mayreau • Soufriere •

Willemstad • Bonaire • Aruba

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
An Extended Journey Of Orchid-scented Breezes

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • Southampton • St. Kitts •

St. Barts • Dominica • Saint-Pierre • Grenada

+6 more

5 Reviews
Explora Journeys
Explora Journeys
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Holiday Antillean Retreat

Ports:Barbados (leaving) • St. Vincent • Guadeloupe •

St. Martin • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao

+11 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Up to 20% Savings to Explore North America in 2023

Explore North America with American Queen Voyages and enjoy up to 20% Early Booking Savings on select voyages in 2023. Plus, pay-in-full at the time of reservation and receive an additional 5% Advance Payment Savings. To book, call (833) 992-2466. Offer ends January 1, 2023.

Read More

Cheap Caribbean - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - All cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute Caribbean - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - All cruises often sail to St. Kitts (Port Zante), Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and St. Vincent during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - All cruises could leave from New Orleans, Manhattan, Bayonne, San Juan and Guadeloupe. Most commonly, Caribbean - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 6th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map