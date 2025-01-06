Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Ant-sgp-18d2025: South Georgia And Antarctica: Pen...

Port: Ushuaia

10 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices

9 Nights

Ant-fsc-10d2025: Antarctic Express: Fly South, Cru...

Port: Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

10 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Ant-exp-11d2025: Antarctic Explorer - 11 Day Itine...

Port: Ushuaia

10 reviews
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Ant-sgp-18d2024: South Georgia And Antarctica: Pen...

Port: Ushuaia

10 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices

9 Nights

Ant-csf-10d: Antarctic Express: Cruise South, Fly...

Port: Ushuaia • Punta Arenas

10 reviews
Dec 3, 2025
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ant-fly-8d2025: Antarctic Express: Fly The Drake -...

Port: Punta Arenas • Antarctica

10 reviews
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ant-fly-8d2024: Antarctic Express: Fly The Drake -...

Port: Punta Arenas • Antarctica

10 reviews
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Ant-exp-11d2024: Antarctic Explorer - 11 Day Itine...

Port: Ushuaia

10 reviews
Quark Expeditions
View All Prices

Common World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) Cruise questions

Where does World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) sail from?

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) departs from Ushuaia and Punta Arenas.

Where does World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) sail to?

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) cruises to Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and Punta Arenas.

