Viking Var Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Austria • Durnstein • Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Treasures Of The Danube

Port: Passau • Linz • Grein • Austria • Vienna • Bratislava • gy • Bend Region of the Danube +1 more

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Treasures Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • gy • Bratislava • Vienna • Austria • Grein • Linz +1 more

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Austria • Durnstein • Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

222 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Austria • Passau • Regensburg

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Romantic Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Austria • Passau • Regensburg

222 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Christmas Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Austria • Linz • Passau

222 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

Common Viking Var Cruise questions

Where does Viking Var sail from?

Viking Var departs from Passau and Budapest.

Where does Viking Var sail to?

Viking Var cruises to Passau, Linz (Salzburg), Durnstein (Krems), Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Regensburg, and Grein.

How much does it cost to go on Viking Var?

Cruises on Viking Var start from $1,999 per person.

