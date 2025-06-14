Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Mississippi Cruises

14 Nights

The Big Easy To The Gateway City

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville • Memphis +4 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Mississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Louisiana +1 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

New Orleans & Southern Charms

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Natchez • Vicksburg • Baton Rouge • New Orleans

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Mississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville • Memphis

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
21 Nights

Mississippi River Odyssey

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville • Memphis +10 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
14 Nights

America's Great River

Port: Minnesota City • La Crosse • Dubuque • Iowa City • Hannibal • Missouri City • Memphis +5 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Upper Mississippi Explorer

Port: Memphis • Missippi River • Paducah • Cape Girardeau • Missouri City • Alton +5 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Grand Mississippi Voyage

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville • Memphis +10 more

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
Common Viking Mississippi Cruise questions

Where does Viking Mississippi sail from?

Viking Mississippi departs from St. Louis, New Orleans, and Memphis.

Where does Viking Mississippi sail to?

Viking Mississippi cruises to St. Louis, Hannibal, Burlington, Dubuque, La Crosse, Red Wing, St. Paul, Memphis, Vicksburg, Natchez, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, St. Francisville, Greenville, Davenport, Alton, Paducah, and Cape Girardeau.

How much does it cost to go on Viking Mississippi?

Cruises on Viking Mississippi start from $3,249 per person.

