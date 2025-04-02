Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Lofn Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +10 more

161 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Grand European Tour

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Austria • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg • Rhine • Nuremberg +9 more

161 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Passau • Linz • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

161 reviews
Apr 2, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Waltz

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Linz • Passau

161 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

European Sojourn

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Spessart • Miltenberg • Wurzburg +18 more

161 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

European Sojourn

Port: Bucharest • Ruse • Vidin • Cruising • Golubac • Belgrade • Osijek • Kalocsa • Budapest • Vienna +15 more

161 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

Common Viking Lofn Cruise questions

Where does Viking Lofn sail from?

Viking Lofn departs from Budapest, Passau, and Amsterdam.

Where does Viking Lofn sail to?

Viking Lofn cruises to Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein (Krems), Linz (Salzburg), Passau, Kalocsa, Osijek, Belgrade, Vidin, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Kinderdijk, Cologne, Koblenz, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Wertheim, and Miltenberg.

How much does it cost to go on Viking Lofn?

Cruises on Viking Lofn start from $1,999 per person.

Related Cruises

Viking Var Cruises

Viking Var Cruises

222 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.