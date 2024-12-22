Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

Symphonie
Symphonie

4 Nights

Christmas On The Romantic Rhine, The Enchantment O...

Port: Strasbourg • Braubach • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg

3 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Symphonie
Symphonie

3 Nights

Magical Christmas Extravaganzas In Alsace And Swit...

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Symphonie
Symphonie

6 Nights

From Basel To Amsterdam: The Treasures Of The Cele...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Mainz • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Symphonie
Symphonie

7 Nights

From Amsterdam To Basel: The Treasures Of The Cele...

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

7 Nights

From Basel To Amsterdam : The Treasures Of The Cel...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Mainz • Koblenz • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

Port: Strasbourg • Mannheim • Nierstein • Rudesheim • Amsterdam

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

From The Heart Of Alsace To Summits In The Swiss A...

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel • Strasbourg

3 reviews
Aug 15, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

The Valley Of The Romantic Rhine, The Moselle And...

Port: Strasbourg • Frankfurt • Cochem • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

3 reviews
Oct 2, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

5 Nights

Cruise On The Ijsselmeer, One Of Holland's Treasur...

Port: Amsterdam • Lemmer • Enkhuizen • Hoorn • Amsterdam

3 reviews
Sep 10, 2025
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

4 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Grand Gastronomic Cruise On The Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Schonau • Breisach • Strasbourg

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

3 Nights

Magical Christmas Extravaganzas In Switzerland And...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Port: Amsterdam • Krefeld • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

3 reviews
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

