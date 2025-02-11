Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seven Seas Voyager Cruises

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Fujairah • Muscat • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean +8 more

Dec 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Bora Bora • Raiatea +1 more

Feb 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Dubai • Khasab • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte +7 more

May 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Taormina • Malta • Igoumenitsa • Durres • Kotor • Zadar • Rijeka +1 more

Sep 25, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
23 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +13 more

Jun 4, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

Feb 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Ancona • Ravenna • Split • Mediterranean Sea +3 more

Oct 15, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Porto Santo Stefano • Salerno • Taormina • Calabria • Kotor +4 more

Aug 5, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Port Louis • Indian Ocean • Nosy Boraha • Antsiranana • Nosy Be • Indian Ocean +9 more

Feb 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
17 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka +2 more

Mar 8, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Mediterranean Sea • Dubrovnik • Mediterranean Sea • Rome • Barcelona

Oct 27, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Colombo +5 more

Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
21 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Dubai • Fujairah • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Bay of Bengal +6 more

Dec 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

Dec 1, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante • Ibiza • Palamos • Sete +2 more

Sep 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
