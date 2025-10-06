Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seven Seas Explorer Cruises

We found you 55 cruises

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Cruising +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +5 more

273 reviews
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

33 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +16 more

273 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Klawock • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

273 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

273 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • South China Sea • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Muroran • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea +10 more

273 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Common Seven Seas Explorer Cruise questions

Where does Seven Seas Explorer sail from?

Seven Seas Explorer departs from Vancouver, Seward, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Seoul (Incheon), and Seattle.

Where does Seven Seas Explorer sail to?

Seven Seas Explorer cruises to Vancouver, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait, Seward, Sitka, Singapore, Koh Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Sihanoukville, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Nha Trang, Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Shanghai, Nagasaki, Osaka, Tokyo (Yokohama), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne, Hobart, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch, Burnie, Kobe, Seoul (Incheon), Kagoshima, Hiroshima, Kodiak, Dutch Harbor, Hakodate, Hanoi, Bali, Wrangell, Victoria, Komodo Island, Darwin, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville, Newcastle (England), Xiamen, Jakarta, Brisbane, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Portland (Maine), Kangaroo Island, Esperance, Albany (Australia), Busselton, Perth (Fremantle), Beijing, Seattle, Prince Rupert, Eden (Australia), Picton, and Gisborne.

How much does it cost to go on Seven Seas Explorer?

Cruises on Seven Seas Explorer start from $5,319 per person.

