Common Seven Seas Explorer Cruise questions
Where does Seven Seas Explorer sail from?
Seven Seas Explorer departs from Vancouver, Seward, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Seoul (Incheon), and Seattle.
Where does Seven Seas Explorer sail to?
Seven Seas Explorer cruises to Vancouver, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait, Seward, Sitka, Singapore, Koh Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Sihanoukville, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Nha Trang, Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Shanghai, Nagasaki, Osaka, Tokyo (Yokohama), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne, Hobart, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch, Burnie, Kobe, Seoul (Incheon), Kagoshima, Hiroshima, Kodiak, Dutch Harbor, Hakodate, Hanoi, Bali, Wrangell, Victoria, Komodo Island, Darwin, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville, Newcastle (England), Xiamen, Jakarta, Brisbane, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Portland (Maine), Kangaroo Island, Esperance, Albany (Australia), Busselton, Perth (Fremantle), Beijing, Seattle, Prince Rupert, Eden (Australia), Picton, and Gisborne.
How much does it cost to go on Seven Seas Explorer?
Cruises on Seven Seas Explorer start from $5,319 per person.