Common Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise questions
Where does Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas sail from?
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas departs from Tampa, Southampton, Southampton, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.
Where does Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas sail to?
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas cruises to Tampa, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Colon (Cristobal), Puerto Limon, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Southampton, Brugge (Bruges), Skagen, Berlin, Riga, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Visby, Klaipeda, Kiel, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Oslo, Olden, Alesund, Bergen, Amsterdam, Reykjavik, St. John's (Newfoundland), New York (Manhattan), King's Wharf, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Miami, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cartagena (Colombia), Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles, Astoria, Oregon, Victoria, Vancouver, Sitka, Juneau, Haines, Ketchikan, Icy Strait, Skagway, Seattle, San Diego, and Prince Rupert.
How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas?
Cruises on Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas start from $395 per person.