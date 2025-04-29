Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan +2 more

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,677 reviews
Apr 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Haines • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Ketchikan • Prince Rupert +2 more

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Colon • Puerto Limon • Cozumel • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Puerto Plata • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

22 Nights

22n Ult. Iceland, Greenland & Caribbean

Port: Amsterdam • Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Nuuk • St. John's • New York +3 more

1,677 reviews
Aug 19, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Hubbard Glacier • Ketchikan +2 more

1,677 reviews
Aug 31, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15n Ultimate Denmark, Germany & Sweden

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Skagen • Berlin • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Visby +4 more

1,677 reviews
Jul 26, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

9 Nt Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Tampa • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Puerto Plata • Tampa

1,677 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal +3 more

1,677 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

9 Nights

9n Ultimate Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Aarhus • Oslo • Kristiansund • Haugesund • Olden • Alesund • Bergen +1 more

1,677 reviews
Aug 10, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Common Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise questions

Where does Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas departs from Tampa, Southampton, Southampton, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

Where does Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas cruises to Tampa, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Colon (Cristobal), Puerto Limon, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Southampton, Brugge (Bruges), Skagen, Berlin, Riga, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Visby, Klaipeda, Kiel, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Oslo, Olden, Alesund, Bergen, Amsterdam, Reykjavik, St. John's (Newfoundland), New York (Manhattan), King's Wharf, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Miami, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cartagena (Colombia), Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles, Astoria, Oregon, Victoria, Vancouver, Sitka, Juneau, Haines, Ketchikan, Icy Strait, Skagway, Seattle, San Diego, and Prince Rupert.

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas start from $395 per person.

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Alaska

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Alaska

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Europe River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Europe River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Mexico

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Iceland

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Iceland

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Belgium

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Belgium

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Costa Rica

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Costa Rica

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Denmark

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Denmark

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Germany

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Germany

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Netherlands

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Netherlands

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Norway

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Norway

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Panama

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Panama

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Rhine River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Rhine River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Columbia River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to Columbia River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to US River

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises to US River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.