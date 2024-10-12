Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic Spirit Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Temple Discovery And Meandering Along The Mekong C...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Meandering Along The Mekong And Temple Discovery C...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Cai Be +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong Meandering Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Cai Be • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

Common Scenic Spirit Cruise questions

Where does Scenic Spirit sail from?

Scenic Spirit departs from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Haiphong.

Where does Scenic Spirit sail to?

Scenic Spirit cruises to Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Cai Be, Hanoi, Luang Prabang, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), and Tan Chau.

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Spirit?

Cruises on Scenic Spirit start from $6,125 per person.

Related Cruises

Scenic Sapphire Cruises

Scenic Sapphire Cruises

98 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises

Scenic Pearl Cruises

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.