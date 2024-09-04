Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic Sapphire Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

10 Nights

Spectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

7 Nights

Idyllic Rhône

Port: Nice • Avignon • Viviers • Vienne • Macon • Lyon

Sep 4, 2024
7 Nights

Idyllic Rhône

Port: Marseille • Avignon • Viviers • Vienne • Macon • Lyon

7 Nights

Idyllic Rhône

Port: Lyon • Macon • Vienne • Viviers • Avignon • Marseille

12 Nights

South Of France With Highlights Of Paris

Port: Paris • Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

20 Nights

Unforgettable Douro & Spectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

20 Nights

South Of France & Gems Of The Seine

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon • Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

20 Nights

Iconic France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye +1 more

9 Nights

Idyllic Rhône With Highlights Of Paris

Port: Paris • Lyon • Macon • Vienne • Viviers • Avignon • Nice

Common Scenic Sapphire Cruise questions

Where does Scenic Sapphire sail from?

Scenic Sapphire departs from Paris, Marseille, and Nice.

Where does Scenic Sapphire sail to?

Scenic Sapphire cruises to Paris, Lyon, Avignon, Nice, Marseille, Tournon-sur-Rhone, Arles, Les Andelys, Rouen, Honfleur, Vernon, Porto (Leixoes), Regua, Salamanca, Pinhao, Porto, and Bordeaux.

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Sapphire?

Cruises on Scenic Sapphire start from $5,982 per person.

