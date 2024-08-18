Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

13 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux With Madrid

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Bordeaux +1 more

87 reviews
Scenic River
10 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Bordeaux

87 reviews
Scenic River
7 Nights

Bordeaux Affair

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Blaye • Bourg • Cadillac • Bordeaux

87 reviews
Scenic River
20 Nights

Gems Of The Seine & Beautiful Bordeaux

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Paris +6 more

87 reviews
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Iconic France

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Lyon +6 more

87 reviews
Scenic River
20 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Porto +5 more

87 reviews
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

Port: Bordeaux • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Porto +5 more

87 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Scenic River
12 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux With Highlights Of Paris

Port: Paris • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Bordeaux

87 reviews
Scenic River
15 Nights

Beautiful Bordeaux With Paris & Madrid

Port: Paris • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac • Bordeaux • Bourg • Blaye • Bordeaux +1 more

87 reviews
Scenic River
9 Nights

Bordeaux Affair With Highlights Of Paris

Port: Paris • Saint-Emilion • Blaye • Bourg • Cadillac • Bordeaux

87 reviews
Scenic River
Common Scenic Diamond Cruise questions

Where does Scenic Diamond sail from?

Scenic Diamond departs from Bordeaux and Paris.

Where does Scenic Diamond sail to?

Scenic Diamond cruises to Bordeaux, Paris, Madrid, Les Andelys, Rouen, Honfleur, Vernon, Porto (Leixoes), Regua, Salamanca, Pinhao, Lyon, Tournon-sur-Rhone, Avignon, Arles, and Porto.

How much does it cost to go on Scenic Diamond?

Cruises on Scenic Diamond start from $5,257 per person.

