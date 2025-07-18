Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania Allura Cruises

We found you 30 cruises

Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

23 Night
World Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

4 Night
Canada Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Allura
Rendering of Oceania Allura (Photo/Oceania Cruises)

16 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Canada Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Canada Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to Europe

Oceania Allura Cruises to Europe

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

Oceania Allura Cruises to Around the World

Oceania Allura Cruises to Around the World

Oceania Allura Cruises to Canada & New England

Oceania Allura Cruises to Canada & New England

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Mediterranean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Mediterranean

Oceania Allura Cruises to France

Oceania Allura Cruises to France

Oceania Allura Cruises to Spain

Oceania Allura Cruises to Spain

Oceania Allura Cruises to Mexico

Oceania Allura Cruises to Mexico

Oceania Allura Cruises to Belize

Oceania Allura Cruises to Belize

Oceania Allura Cruises to BVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to BVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to Croatia

Oceania Allura Cruises to Croatia

Oceania Allura Cruises to Jamaica

Oceania Allura Cruises to Jamaica

Oceania Allura Cruises to Netherlands

Oceania Allura Cruises to Netherlands

Oceania Allura Cruises to Portugal

Oceania Allura Cruises to Portugal

Oceania Allura Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Oceania Allura Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Oceania Allura Cruises to Turkey

Oceania Allura Cruises to Turkey

Oceania Allura Cruises to USVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to USVI

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.