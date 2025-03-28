Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian Aqua Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Repo - Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Milford Sound • Boston

Mar 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Port: Port Canaveral • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • St. Thomas • Tortola +3 more

Apr 26, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

Aug 18, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Milford Sound +2 more

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Harvest Caye • Cozumel • Milford Sound • Miami

Oct 7, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Apr 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bahamas - Short

Port: Miami • Milford Sound • Great Stirrup Cay • Milford Sound • Miami

Apr 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Common Norwegian Aqua Cruise questions

Where does Norwegian Aqua sail from?

Norwegian Aqua departs from Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Miami, Southampton, and Southampton.

Where does Norwegian Aqua sail to?

Norwegian Aqua cruises to New York (Manhattan), King's Wharf, Port Canaveral (Orlando), St. Thomas, Tortola, Great Stirrup Cay, Miami, Harvest Caye, Cozumel, Southampton, and Boston.

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Aqua?

Cruises on Norwegian Aqua start from $970 per person.

Related Cruises

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Bermuda

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Bermuda

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Mexico

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Mexico

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Belize

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to Belize

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to BVI

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to BVI

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to UK

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to UK

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to USVI

Norwegian Aqua Cruises to USVI

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.