National Geographic Venture Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Nights

<p>exploring British Columbia And The San Juan Isl...

Port: Seattle • Victoria • Desolation Sound • Johnstone Strait • n/a • San Juan Islands +1 more

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

8 Nights

<p>voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture...

Port: Ketchikan • Prince Rupert • Provincial Marine Park • Prince Rupert

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

14 Nights

<p>treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Bri...

Port: Seattle • San Juan Islands • Victoria • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay • Misty Fjord +6 more

19 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Venture (Image: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Venture

5 Nights

<p>wild California Escape: Channel Islands Nationa...

Port: Los Angeles • Channel Islands • Catalina Island • Los Angeles

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

12 Nights

<p>a Southern Migration: From The Channel Islands...

Port: Los Angeles • Channel Islands • Ensenada • Bahía de San Quintín • Islas San Benito +4 more

19 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

<p>baja California: Among The Great Whales</p>

Port: San Carlos • Isla Maddalena • San Ignacio Lagoon • Bahia Magdalena +3 more

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

8 Nights

<p>exploring Alaska's Coastal Wilderness</p>

Port: Juneau • Tracy Arm • Petersburg • Icy Strait • Glacier Bay • Fjords • Sitka

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

<p>baja California Holiday Voyage: A Living Sea An...

Port: Loreto

19 reviews
Lindblad Expeditions
View All Prices

