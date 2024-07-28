Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC Seaside Cruises

We found you 70 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

22 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Bahamas Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

23 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

23 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Bahamas Cruise

1,315 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Western Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Western Caribbean

MSC Seaside Cruises to Europe

MSC Seaside Cruises to Europe

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Seaside Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Seaside Cruises to Italy

MSC Seaside Cruises to Italy

MSC Seaside Cruises to France

MSC Seaside Cruises to France

MSC Seaside Cruises to Spain

MSC Seaside Cruises to Spain

MSC Seaside Cruises to Europe River

MSC Seaside Cruises to Europe River

MSC Seaside Cruises to Mexico

MSC Seaside Cruises to Mexico

MSC Seaside Cruises to Belize

MSC Seaside Cruises to Belize

MSC Seaside Cruises to Morocco

MSC Seaside Cruises to Morocco

MSC Seaside Cruises to Portugal

MSC Seaside Cruises to Portugal

MSC Seaside Cruises to Douro River

MSC Seaside Cruises to Douro River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.