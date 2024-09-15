Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC Meraviglia Cruises

MSC Meraviglia in Ocean Cay (Credit: Rob Norman)
About Cruising on the MSC Meraviglia

The MSC Meraviglia, operated by MSC Cruises, is a modern cruise ship offering journeys through the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and North America. Designed to accommodate over 4,500 passengers, it features a variety of dining options, entertainment facilities including a theater and amusement areas, and comfortable cabins. The ship includes family-friendly activities and clubs, making it suitable for travelers of all ages. With a focus on convenience and efficiency, the MSC Meraviglia provides a straightforward, enjoyable cruise experience, showcasing the practical elegance and reliable service MSC Cruises is known for.

Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
8 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • New York

863 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • New York

863 reviews
Jan 12, 2025
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

863 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
MSC Cruises
6 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
17 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • New York • Port Canaveral +3 more

863 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
18 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York +6 more

863 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +3 more

863 reviews
Sep 1, 2024
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York +2 more

863 reviews
Aug 11, 2024
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York +2 more

863 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: New York • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • New York

863 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
14 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve +2 more

863 reviews
Aug 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
