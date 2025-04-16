Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC Armonia Cruises

We found you 20 cruises

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Brindisi • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Venice

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Bari • Venice • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Zakynthos • Bari

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Kotor • Split • Venice

394 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Brindisi • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Venice • Brindisi

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Zakynthos • Bari • Venice

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Paranagua • Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Split • Venice • Brindisi • Mykonos • Athens

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Balneário Camboriú • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Santos

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Paranagua • Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Paranagua

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Santos

394 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Itajai • Punta del Este • Buenos Aires • Paranagua • Itajai

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Santos

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilha Grande • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Santos

394 reviews
Feb 27, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

394 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilhabela • Santos

394 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

Common MSC Armonia Cruise questions

Where does MSC Armonia sail from?

MSC Armonia departs from Venice, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Bari, Buenos Aires, and Santos (Sao Paulo).

Where does MSC Armonia sail to?

MSC Armonia cruises to Venice, Brindisi, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus), Split, Bari, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Zakynthos, Punta del Este, Buenos Aires, Santos (Sao Paulo), Buzios, Ilha Grande, Rio de Janeiro, and Ilhabela.

How much does it cost to go on MSC Armonia?

Cruises on MSC Armonia start from $218 per person.

Related Cruises

MSC Armonia Cruises to Europe

MSC Armonia Cruises to Europe

MSC Armonia Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Armonia Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Armonia Cruises to South America

MSC Armonia Cruises to South America

MSC Armonia Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Armonia Cruises to the Mediterranean

MSC Armonia Cruises to Italy

MSC Armonia Cruises to Italy

MSC Armonia Cruises to Argentina

MSC Armonia Cruises to Argentina

MSC Armonia Cruises to Brazil

MSC Armonia Cruises to Brazil

MSC Armonia Cruises to Croatia

MSC Armonia Cruises to Croatia

MSC Armonia Cruises to Uruguay

MSC Armonia Cruises to Uruguay

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.