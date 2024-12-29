Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

CroisiEurope Mona Lisa Cruises

We found you 21 cruises

Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

12 Night
Trans-european Cruise From Budapest To Strasbourg

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

4 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue Danube

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa

5 Night
The Romantic Rhine Valley And Holland

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

8 Night
From The Danube To The Tisza, Through The Real Hun...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Trans-european Cruise From Strasbourg To Budapest

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
A Journey Between Central Europe And The Balkans

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
New Year On The Rhine: The Romantic Rhine And Its...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

3 Night
Christmas Markets In Alsace

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
From Copenhagen To Berlin: The Baltic Sea And The...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

3 Night
Around The World In Culinary Delights

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
From Berlin To Stralsund

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
From Berlin To Amsterdam

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Cruise Across Europe From Amsterdam To Budapest

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

4 Night
Christmas On The Romantic Rhine, The Enchantment O...

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises

1 Review
CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises

CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises

6 Reviews
Elbe Princesse Cruises

Elbe Princesse Cruises

2 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.