5 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of The Lore...

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Rastatt • Strasbourg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
2 Nights

New Year On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

Christmas On The Romantic Rhine, The Enchantment O...

Port: Strasbourg • Braubach • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

El Rin En Celebraci&oacute;n

Port: Estrasburgo • Oberwesel • Rudesheim • Estrasburgo

2 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

Springtime In Holland

Port: Amsterdam • Rotterdam • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Antwerp

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
6 Nights

The Valley Of The Romantic Rhine, The Moselle And...

Port: Strasbourg • Frankfurt • Cochem • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

The Romantic Rhine Valley And The Rock Of Lorelei

Port: Strasbourg • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
10 Nights

Holland And The Romantic Rhine Valley

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Krefeld • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

Springtime In Holland

Port: Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
4 Nights

An Exceptional Cruise Through The Most Beautiful R...

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Mulhouse • Basel • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

The Rhine And Moselle Rivers

Port: Cochem • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Aug 15, 2024
CroisiEurope
3 Nights

Christmas In Alsace And Show At The Royal Palace

Port: Strasbourg • Alsace • Strasbourg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
3 Nights

Christmas Markets In Alsace

Port: Strasbourg • Colmar • Strasbourg

2 reviews
CroisiEurope
Common CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruise questions

Where does CroisiEurope La Boheme sail from?

CroisiEurope La Boheme departs from Amsterdam.

Where does CroisiEurope La Boheme sail to?

CroisiEurope La Boheme cruises to Strasbourg, Colmar, Rudesheim, Koblenz, Breisach, Basel, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Cochem, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Mainz, Boppard, Nijmegen, and Speyer.

