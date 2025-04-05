Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

La Belle Des Oceans Cruises

6 Nights

Sun And Fun In The Balearic Islandsan Exciting Cru...

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Port Mahon • Nice

Apr 5, 2025
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

Barcelona To Malagafollowing The Footsteps Of Thre...

Port: Barcelona • Rosas • Tarragona • Cartagena • Malaga

Oct 31, 2024
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

Magnificent Mudéjar Artfrom The Andalusian Flatlan...

Port: Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Agadir • Arrecife

Nov 7, 2024
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Corsican Cruise - Leaving From Nice Corsica Revea...

Port: Nice • Corsica • Bonaire • Corsica • Bastia • L'Île-Rousse • Nice

CroisiEurope
6 Nights

Sun And Fun In The Balearic Islandsan Exciting Cru...

Port: Nice • Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Barcelona

Oct 25, 2024
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

Magnificent Mudéjar Artfrom Morocco's Imperial Cit...

Port: Arrecife • Agadir • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga

Mar 22, 2025
CroisiEurope
7 Nights

Malaga To Barcelonafollowing The Footsteps Of Thre...

Port: Malaga • Cartagena • Tarragona • Palamos • Barcelona

Mar 29, 2025
CroisiEurope
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

La Dolce Vita Along The Italian Coastline

Port: Nice • Florence • Portoferraio • Carloforte • Porto Cervo • Porto Santo Stefano • La Spezia +1 more

CroisiEurope
Common La Belle Des Oceans Cruise questions

Where does La Belle Des Oceans sail from?

La Belle Des Oceans departs from Malaga, Barcelona, and Nice.

Where does La Belle Des Oceans sail to?

La Belle Des Oceans cruises to Malaga, Cartagena (Colombia), Palamos, Barcelona, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Port Mahon, Nice, Agadir, Casablanca, Tangier, Corsica (Ajaccio), Bonaire, Florence (Livorno), Portoferraio, and La Spezia (Cinque Terre).

