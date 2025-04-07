Common Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas Cruise questions
Where does Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas sail from?
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas departs from Galveston, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, and San Juan.
Where does Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas sail to?
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas cruises to Galveston, Progreso, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Falmouth, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Labadee, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Maarten, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Barbados, Freeport, Nassau, Key West, Bimini, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Martinique.
How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas?
Cruises on Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas start from $346 per person.