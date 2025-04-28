Common Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruise questions
Where does Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas sail from?
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas departs from Miami, Southampton, and Southampton.
Where does Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas sail to?
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruises to Miami, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel, Labadee, Falmouth, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Nassau, Southampton, Vigo, Lisbon, Seville, La Coruna, Bilbao, King's Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Tenerife, Madeira (Funchal), Brugge (Bruges), Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Alesund, Molde, Olden, Skjolden, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Le Havre.
How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas?
Cruises on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas start from $320 per person.