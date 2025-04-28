Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

14 Nights

14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

1,711 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Miami

1,711 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Miami

1,711 reviews
Nov 9, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
4 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Northern City Escapes Cruise

Port: Southampton • Oslo • Copenhagen • Hamburg • Rotterdam • Southampton

1,711 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

14 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Nassau • Miami

1,711 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Molde • Skjolden • Olden • Haugesund • Southampton

1,711 reviews
Jul 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Short Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

1,711 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Eastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Nassau • San Juan • St. Thomas • Miami

1,711 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
7 Nights

Spain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • La Coruna • Bilbao • Southampton

1,711 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Falmouth • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Miami

1,711 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Common Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruise questions

Where does Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas departs from Miami, Southampton, and Southampton.

Where does Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruises to Miami, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel, Labadee, Falmouth, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Nassau, Southampton, Vigo, Lisbon, Seville, La Coruna, Bilbao, King's Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Tenerife, Madeira (Funchal), Brugge (Bruges), Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Alesund, Molde, Olden, Skjolden, San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Le Havre.

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas start from $320 per person.

